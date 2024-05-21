IGP inaugurates canteen for police welfare

ISLAMABAD - Following special directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the welfare of Islamabad Police officers is ongoing, a public relations officer said on Monday. As part of this initiative, the IG Islamabad inaugurated a canteen at the Central Police Office to provide quality food at discounted rates for officers. He also reviewed the facilities provided to the police officers. On this occasion, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other senior police officers were also present.

IG Islamabad said efforts are ongoing to ensure the supply of the best and quality food in the canteen. A tea café has also been arranged for the recreation of police officers. He emphasized that the staff should take full care of the food quality and cleanliness, ensuring the provision of quality food to the officers.

IG Islamabad stated that any compromise on the quality of food will be unacceptable.

He further mentioned that if the officers are healthy, their morale will be high, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.