IGP stresses crime control, transparency in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a meeting with senior police officers of the Operations Division at the Central Police Office Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Monday. The meeting was chaired by IG Islamabad, with SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, and SP Dolphin also present.

During the meeting, the IG directed officers to conduct investigations with merit and transparency, resolve cases promptly, and refer them to relevant courts. He also gave instructions on crime control, effective patrolling, and issued orders to strengthen the grip on criminal elements. Special efforts against car and motorcycle theft and other crimes were emphasized.

Additionally, the Islamabad Police conducted psychological tests for officials deputed at the Special Protection Unit (SPU) to improve performance and mental capability. The tests, overseen by a special committee chaired by SSP Security Division, included SP CTD, SP Headquarters, and psychological experts. Recommendations for resolving ongoing issues faced by officers were formulated.

Maintaining law and order in Islamabad is a challenging task, with officials facing physical and mental difficulties. The purpose of the psychological tests is to further improve performance and address the problems faced by the officials on a priority basis.