Indictment of PTI leader deferred

PESHAWAR - Former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai, along with other party members charged in the February 9 murders appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday. However, due to an incomplete challan, the charges could not be framed against them.

Lawyers and PTI activists from Shangla and Swat also attended the court session. After brief arguments, the ATC judge postponed the hearing indefinitely.

Local PTI workers Syed Farin, Waqar Ahmad Khan, and others were also present in court. On February 9, two political activists were killed and several injured in a shooting incident in Shangla. The police had filed cases of alleged murder and terrorism against the PTI leaders and workers.

The indictment was delayed as the ATC judge adjourned the proceedings after a brief hearing. The public prosecutor informed the court that the Shangla police had not completed the challan as they were still investigating the incident.

Consequently, the court returned the case file to the police, instructing them to submit the challan at the next hearing before adjourning the proceedings.