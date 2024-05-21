Inspection reveals major food safety violations

RAWALPINDI - Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Asim Javed claimed that the authority has checked more than 300,000 food points in the district and imposed fines of Rs 350 million on owners for being unhygienic. He also said that PFA teams destroyed more than 100,000 kg of poor quality meat and seized 280,000 litres of low-quality and fake cold drinks.

DG PFA expressed these views at a presser held here. He said that PFA’s prime responsibility is to provide clean and hygienic edibles to the public. He added that the authority has completed the training of 500,000 persons related to the food business. Moreover, a special category is being introduced for obtaining a food license.

“Special teams of PFA are also inspecting the canteens in schools and colleges to eradicate unhygienic edibles,” he said, adding that a Meat Safety Unit has also been established to stop the provision of weak and sick animals to markets. He said that PFA is going to set up a new office in Murree soon so that tourists could enjoy quality and healthy food.