Inter exam part 1-annual 2024 underway

ATTOCK - As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and in the light of the directives of Chairman BISE Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan, Intermediate Exam Part 1-Annual 2024 is being held across Rawalpindi Division. Under the zero-tolerance policy, all examination centers are being closely monitored in collaboration with the district administration, and the eradication of the booty mafia is the first priority.

Controller Examinations Prof Sajid Mahmood Farooqui visited different exam centers.

During the visit to the marking center, he checked the quality of marking and issued instructions to the examiners to pay special attention to merit and transparency while marking. Speaking after the visit, he said that the Intermediate Part-1 examination is progressing smoothly.