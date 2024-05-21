Islamabad police crackdown nets 303 drug peddlers

Islamabad - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is actively running the special “Nasha Ab Nahe” movement to rid the federal capital of drugs and protect the youth from the menace of drug addiction.

In this regard, Islamabad Police teams conducted extensive crackdowns across different areas of the city and arrested 303 drug peddlers during the movement, informed a police spokesman on Monday. Police teams also recovered 17 kilograms of ice, 80 kilograms of heroin, 44 kilograms of hashish, and 1,836 liters of alcohol from their possession.

The accused were involved in drug trafficking in various parts of the city, and 293 cases have been registered against them in different police stations.

To ensure public awareness and a robust crackdown against drug dealers, the Islamabad Police has also continued its awareness campaign through various social media channels.

In this regard, 797 awareness posts have been published, with over 1.2 million citizens expressing their appreciation and support for this initiative by the Islamabad Police. The IG Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations daily to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahe” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers. He assured that no element will be allowed to endanger the lives of the youth.

The Islamabad Police is committed to bringing those involved in the heinous business of drug trafficking to justice.

The citizens are also urged to play their part in this mission by reporting any such activities in their areas to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline “Pukar-15,” or via the “ICT-15” app, so that together we can cleanse our society of this abominable trade and secure the future of our youth.