JUI-F rally condemns load-shedding

Mohmand - Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) organised a protest walk here at Ghalanai Bazaar on Monday against unscheduled and excessive load-shedding of electricity, imposition of taxes in tribal areas, and non-provision of powers and funds to the local government representatives.

The Peshawar-Bajaur highway near Ghalanai top check post remained closed for three hours for all kinds of transportation. Passengers faced severe hardship due to the road closure.

The JUI-F local leader ex-Senator Hafiz Rasheed Ahmed, Upper Mohmand Tehsil Chairman Hafiz Taj Wali Khan, Khewazai Baizai Tehsil Chairman Maulana Bismillah Jan Rahimi , JUI-F VC chairmen, Neighbourhood Chairmen, councillors and others were present on the occasion.

The JUI-F leaders were of the views that despite having two dams in the area, we are facing severe load-shedding of electricity in Mohmand district.

The speakers also rejected imposition of taxes in the tribal districts and said that the tribesmen are living in unfavourable conditions.

The protesters threatened that if within ten days their demands are not met then they would hold protest rallies till acceptance of demands.