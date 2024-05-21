Karachi matriculation exams postponed due to heatwave

KARACHI - The matriculation exams under the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi have been postponed due to sweltering heat. In a notification, the board stated that there would be no papers between May 21 and 27. The new schedule for exams for matriculation will be announced later.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the postponement of the intermediate exams on the recommendation of the Minister of Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani on Sunday which is now scheduled for May 27.

The country is currently experiencing an intense heatwave. The Met Office has forecast that the heatwave will continue across most parts of the country, with temperatures gradually rising and the possibility of exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in some parts over the next 10 days. The heatwave has raised concerns about the impact on public health and the potential strain on the power grid due to increased demand for cooling. Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated during this challenging period.