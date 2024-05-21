KP govt urges live streaming of NAO amend case hearing

ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Monday urged for live streaming of hearing of a case related to amendments in National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

In this regard, the KP Advocate General office filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a live broadcast of the NAB law amendments case. The petition stated that the apex court and TV channels live-streamed the hearing earlier hearing on intra-court appeals against the NAB amendments, however, the last hearing was not aired.

“Non-live showing of the case proceedings amongst others is discrimination,” said the petition and appealed the apex court to ensure unedited live streaming of the case on all TV channels.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi on May 16 had heard the Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) of the federation and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court had not allowed the hearing to be live-streamed. Some pictures of the former prime minister, however, were leaked on social media. The Supreme Court initiated an investigation into Imran’s pictures going viral from within the courtroom.