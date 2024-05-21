KP museums join Chinese organisations for educational event

SWAT - In celebration of the International Museum Day, the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Pakistan collaborated with Chinese public welfare organisations, Gandhara Guardians and the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community, to host an educational event centred on museums.

Children were invited to the Peshawar Museum and the Swat Museum to engage in interactive displays that highlight the cultural heritage of Gandhara, an ancient civilisation in Pakistan’s history.

The initiative aimed to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of local cultural relics among the youth, attracting about 100 children from the local community, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

A key feature of the event was the “Gandhara Heavenly King Tug-of-War Competition,” a traditional game inspired by relief sculptures found at Gandhara archaeological sites.

These sculptures, which date from the 1st century BCE to the 3rd century CE, depict locals engaging in competitive sports such as tug-of-war during festivals. Participants emulated ancient Gandhara youths by taking up the ropes and recreating a scene from the reliefs known as “youths carrying floral garlands.”

These reliefs symbolise festive scenes in a utopian world, and the tug-of-war ropes today connect the young participants, fostering a bond of friendship that complements the spirit of the International Museum Day. The Gandhara Guardians team works to promote awareness and conservation of cultural relics throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

They actively engage local communities, particularly youth, in learning about and preserving their cultural heritage.

As part of the festivities, the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Team gifted each child a new pair of shoes, a gesture that was warmly received by the participants and their families.

These shoes symbolise the commitment of the Chinese Youth Exchange Group to support the development and welfare of Pakistani children.

The event was overseen by Director General A Samad of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Saqib, the director of the Peshawar Museum; Nawaz, the director of the Swat Museum; and Huma, the principal of the Nobel Peace Prize Malala Foundation School (Khushal School & College).