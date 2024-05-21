KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Monday canceled the admissions of a student from the morning programme-2024 after the verification from the Board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The Incharge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that the admission was canceled immediately as the marksheet was forged. According to details, Reeja Ali daughter of Fazal Muhammad Surahio, having form number 671445 and marksheet seat number 619129, was enrolled in BS First Year in the Department of Botany. The verification from the BIEK shows that she failed the intermediate exams in 2023 and submitted a forged marksheet to get admission to the University of Karachi.

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for submission of registration forms and fees for the Annual Convocation 2021 and 2022 till May 31, 2024. The forthcoming convocation for regular students of the morning and evening programme (under the semester system) will award gold medals and certificates only to the students who have obtained first positions in Bachelor (Hons) BS, Pharm-D, in the examination 2021 and 2022, and LLB, LLM, MS, MD, MPhil, PhD, D.Litt., DSc., in 2021 onwards will be eligible to attend the Convocation-2024.

The candidates are advised to apply for registration to the annual convocation on the prescribed application form (https://uok.edu.pk/conv/2022/acfxxiv.pdf). They are directed to deposit fee vouchers in the Bank Al-Falah Branch located at the Silver Jubilee Gate of the University of Karachi. The students are further directed to submit a copy of their paid vouchers of registration fee and convocation registration form to their concerned departments.

No candidate can enter the convocation pavilion without wearing a prescribed academic costume/robe.