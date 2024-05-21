Tuesday, May 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LCI, Pfizer sign agreements for acquisition of assets of Pfizer

PR
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI) has announced that on May 17, 2024, the company executed asset purchase agreements with Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Pfizer Inc., a leading global pharmaceutical group, for the acquisition of certain assets.

The assets being acquired by LCI through this transaction include a manufacturing facility owned by Pfizer Pakistan Limited located in Karachi, along with a portfolio of well-established pharmaceutical brands, namely Ansaid, Ponstan, Ponstan Forte, Basoquin, Deltacortril, Lysovit, Corex-D and Mycitracin, as well as trademarks associated with the said pharmaceutical products (either through an outright assignment of trademarks or a perpetual license to use the relevant trademarks). These leading brands are primary care products in the therapeutic areas including, pain, skin infections, and vitamin deficiencies, and have strong potential for growth in the market.

CM Murad focuses on critical environmental drivers of stunting to control them

Chief Executive LCI, Asif Jooma, commented: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey towards accelerating growth of our Pharmaceuticals business. By adding these established brands to our portfolio, we will further enrich the lives of those around us by continuing to deliver quality medicines and healthcare products, while expanding our manufacturing base, diversifying our product offerings, and implementing synergies to strengthen our position in the marketplace.” The transaction is now set to move ahead, subject to requisite approvals and satisfaction of conditions in the Asset Purchase Agreements.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1716184997.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024