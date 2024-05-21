Leo Twins could not hide their emotions when Diljit Dosanjh plays their track

Pakistan’s much talented multi-instrumentalist combo Leo Twins have once again drawn attention for their musical prowess, but this time from the other side of the border.

Renowned Indian-Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh highlighted the twins' performance of the well-known devotional hymn ‘Sanson Ki Mala Pe’ in an Instagram post.

Diljit, who is widely regarded as having a touching voice and posses massive following on social media, shared a clip where he is interacting with an excited child fan.

When the young fan exclaims, “I love you so much,” the Love Ya singer replies, “I love you too, three, four.”

He captioned the post as “Children are the reflection of God”, the singer’s video plays the Leo Twins' rendition of the famous song, most popularly covered by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

In response, the Leo Twins took to their Instagram grid to express their excitement and gratitude. Sharing a screenshot of Diljit’s post, they penned in the caption, “This made our day! Much love to Diljit Dosanjh.” The heartfelt appreciation from the twins was evident, highlighting the significance of such recognition from an artist of Diljit’s stature.

On the shared video, the duo further added an overlay text that read, “Our rendition of Sanson Ki Mala recognised by the one and only Diljit Dosanjh.” This acknowledgment serves as a testament to their musical talent and the transcendent nature of music, cutting across borders and uniting artists and audiences alike.