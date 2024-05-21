Majid Manzoor-led panel sweeps election of FIA Housing Society

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Director Majid Manzoor Awan led panel swept elections of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

Majid was elected general secretary and Farhan Alamgir president unopposed. Similarly, Shahid Ilyas and Sajid Munir got elected unopposed as vice president and joint secretary respectively. Imran Ranjha was elected senior vice president by defeating Muhammad Usman Shaikh and Imtiaz Ahmad finance secretary by defeating Fazal Ilahi Shaheen. Those who were elected as executive members included Ghulam Rasool, Raja Sabeel Khan, Zahid Mahmood Awan, Saboor Khan and Muhammad Shoaib. Majid Manzoor in a statement reiterated his resolve to work hard for the uplift and welfare of the society. “I will take along all my colleagues and supporters in my endeavours to make the society a successful venture,” he added. He also thanked all employees of FIA for his panel’s support.