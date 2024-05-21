Malik determined to defend ITF Masters title in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan’s tennis stalwart, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), has vowed that he is set to defend his ITF Seniors Masters title in Thailand. Leading a delegation of senior tennis players from Pakistan, including Waqar Nisar, Khurram Imtiaz, Major (R) Saeed, Shaharyar Salamat, and Mohammad Sohail Malik, Rashid Malik is departing for Pattaya, Thailand, today (Tuesday) to participate in the ITF MT400 Pattaya at Greta Sport Club Master #1 across various age group categories.

Expressing his determination, Malik said: “I am not only participating in ITF senior tennis to maintain my fitness but also to bring international recognition to my country, even at this age. Moreover, I am actively encouraging and motivating other senior players who are now showing keen interest in ITF Seniors events and joining me to showcase their skills in Pattaya, Thailand.

It’s encouraging to witness such a strong representation of Pakistan in this prestigious ITF Seniors event.” “A notable addition to this delegation is Brig (R) Manzoor, who practices at Defence Raya and has been training with me at Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts. Hopefully, he will also represent Pakistan in the upcoming ITF seniors’ event with enthusiasm and dedication.”