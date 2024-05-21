Man, 1 buffalo, 3 calves killed in road accident

FAISALABAD - A young man, along with one buffalo and 3 calves, was killed in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding trailer hit a mini truck loaded with animals near GMSA Factory FIEDMC Area Chak Jhumra. As a result, a cattle dealer, Muhammad Shehzad (45), received serious injuries and died on the spot while one buffalo and 3 calves were also killed in this accident. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to area police which started investigation after dispatching it to mortuary, he added.

FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to outsource bill distribution in its 26 subdivisions of second circle Faisalabad. FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that initially 4 divisions of second circle including Nazim Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sammundri and Tandlianwala were selected for this program where 841,000 consumers would be facilitated with timely distribution of electricity bills. This is a pilot project which would remain continue for one year and after its success the scope of this project would be expanded to other subdivisions also. He said that bids were invited from well reputed firms to outsource bill distribution. He said that Nazim Abad division comprised of 8 subdivisions including Samanabad, Factory Area, Nazim Abad, Jhang Road, Bakkar Mandi, Thikriwala, Mujahid Abad and Sadhar where 242,000 consumers are using FESCO service. Similarly, 9 subdivision fall in Ghulam Muhammad Abad division including GM Abad, Faiz Abad, Raza Abad, Gulberg, Sadar Bazaar, Narwala, Rehmat Town, Madina Abad and Aminpur where 275,000 consumers would be facilitated with early bill distribution. He further said that there are 167,000 consumers in Sammundri division which comprised of 4 subdivisions including City Sammundri, Rural Sammundri, Mureedwala and Chaudhry Shareef Gojra Road. Similarly, 5 subdivisions fall in Tandlianwala division including City Tandlianwala, Rural Tandlianwala, Rehmay Shah, Killianwala and Mamonkanjan where 157,000 consumers would be provided outsource bill distribution service, he added.

Man commits suicide

A young man committed suicide under mysterious circumstances in the area of Raza Abad police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a 45-year-old man hanged at a tree with a rope near Kaleem Shaheed Park and informed the Rescue 1122. Rescue 1122 brought down the body and handed it over to the police which started investigation for its identification after dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem and ascertain real causes of death, he added.