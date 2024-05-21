Tuesday, May 21, 2024
'Mere Humsafar' adapted for film commands popularity among viewers

'Mere Humsafar' adapted for film commands popularity among viewers
Web Desk
11:43 PM | May 21, 2024
Drama serial ‘Mere Humsafar’ has been adapted for a feature film and released on YouTube by a private TV channel. 

‘Mere Humsafar’ premiered in December 2021 and garnered immense popularity. Its first episode gained an impressive 55 million views.

The drama’s finale also drew a significant audience, with 41 million views.

The show’s success was not limited to Pakistan. It also resonated with viewers in India and other South Asian countries, cementing its status as a hit drama.

The drama was masterfully written by Saira Raza and skillfully directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.

The production credits went to Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.
The feature film adaptation premiered on Films’ YouTube channel on May 19.

It showcased all the pivotal moments from the drama, condensing the essence of the show into a cinematic experience.

It garnered an impressive 982,000 views in just six days.

Fans were eagerly anticipating the release of the Mere Humsafar film, and many have expressed their admiration.

Web Desk

