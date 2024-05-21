MNA Iqbal Channar inaugurates Clinic on Wheels in Islamia Colony

BAHAWALPUR - MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar on Monday said that under the Punjab Chief Minister’s healthcare vision, residents of the city’s slums should be provided with healthcare facilities at their doorsteps under the Clinic on Wheels program. He expressed these views while inaugurating the Punjab CM’s Clinic on Wheels program in Islamia Colony. CEO Health Dr. Syed Tanvir Shah, DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, relevant officers, and local residents were present on the occasion. MNA Malik Iqbal Channar said that the Clinic on Wheels program is a revolutionary initiative by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He added that the program is providing people with healthcare facilities at their doorsteps. He further stated that doctors and paramedical staff are playing a key role in providing healthcare facilities to the people of the area. He urged the residents of the area to benefit from the Punjab government’s Clinic on Wheels program. Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar talked to the patients who came to the camp established in Islamia Colony and inquired about the healthcare facilities provided to them. He instructed the health department officials to ensure that the benefits of the Punjab government’s health-friendly programme are provided to the residents of the urban slums area in a better way. District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain informed MNA Malik Iqbal Channar that ambulances, an ultrasound vehicle, and six teams have been allocated to provide healthcare facilities to people in the urban slums area. He said that each team comprises a medical officer, dispenser, vaccinator, lady health supervisor, lady health workers, and nutrition supervisor who are providing services. He also informed that ultrasound facilities, blood pressure and sugar checking are being provided, and hepatitis tests are also being conducted. The camp has an adequate stock of medicines.

Admissions for fall 2024 semester open at IUB

The admission campaign for fall admission 2024 has started in all campuses of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Liaquatpur. Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Director Academic and Chairman Admission Committee Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal has said in his message that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is among the top 10 universities of Pakistan and 1000 best universities in the world. Under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, many new educational programs have been started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in line with the needs of domestic and foreign markets. Among them, there are many educational programs which are not taught in other universities of South Punjab. More than 150 BS programs are available in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. He said that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued permission for admissions in more than 50 new MPhil programs in recent days. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the only university in the region offering admissions to this many programs in BS, MS, MPhil and PhD. He said that admission to the university can be applied on the basis of FSC first year and similarly the students who will complete their BS degree in this semester are also provided admission to MPhil on the basis of the previous semester. He said that faculty and students are our goodwill ambassadors. They should guide the children around them that high-level teaching and research is going on in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. He told that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has the best infrastructure, sports facilities, best hostel facilities, medical facilities, safe and comfortable travel facilities, and a large number of PhD teachers.

He said that the student societies should also actively participate in the fall admission and help connect the children of remote areas with higher education. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been included in the ranking of Times Higher Education and included in the list of best universities worldwide. It is a good opportunity for students to get admission in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The last date of admission is 30 June. For the guidance of the students, the admission cell has been opened in the Abbasia campus where guidance regarding new admissions can be taken.