Moot stresses Islamic teachings of peace

Rawalpindi - The caretaker of Eid Gah Sharif, prominent religious and spiritual leader Pir Muhammad Hasan Hasibur Rahman, said on Monday that the Most Merciful Lord guides us in the Holy Quran at about 58 places, urging us to consider and reflect. Islam is a religion of complete security that fosters good human beings and corrects language, thought, and intention. The essence of Islam is that it teaches and calls to good, with all teachings conveyed through the Holy Qur’an and blessed hadiths.

He expressed these views while addressing the Sunni conference held at Kallar Syedan. The conference was presided over by SajjadaNashin Eid Gah Sharif Pir Muhammad Naqib Rahman, with Chief Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb Rahman as the chief guest and Pir Syed Muzaffar Shah Qadri from Karachi as a special participant. Pir Muhammad Hasan Hasibur Rahman emphasized that those who disrupt Islam, spread chaos, and create divisions have no true connection to the religion.

The beliefs of the Ahl-e-Sunnah wal-Jamaa’at align with those of the Ahlul-Bayt-e-Athar and the Prophet’s Companions. Ahl-e-Sunnah wal-Jamaa’at does not include those who find faults in the Holy Qur’an or prioritize non-Prophets over Prophets. Those who insult the honor of the Prophet’s Companions or elevate Hazrat Ali above the Sheikhs are not considered part of Ahl-e-Sunnah wal-Jamaa’at.

In the grand Sunni conference, many prominent scholars, imams, naat khans, and thousands of people participated. At the end of the conference, Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman offered a special prayer for the safety, prosperity, and unity of Pakistan, its forces, and the liberation of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir.