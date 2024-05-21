MS visits various wards of LUH

HYDERABAD - The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Medical Superintendent (MS) Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr Ijaz Ahmad Abbasi on Monday said that our first priority is to recommend the professors of the hospital and our consultant for the treatment and care of patients with heat stroke, diarrhea, malaria and other diseases spread in the heat. Medicines and food should be provided while ensuring the cleanliness of the hospital, including the treatment of patients suffering from heat stroke as well as other diseases, in which any kind of negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated. He expressed this during a detailed visit to various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad, Heat Stroke Ward, Department of Emergency, ICU, Children Life Center, Thalassemia, Medical Ward, Radiology (X-ray Department) OPD and various departments there. The MS said that various diseases increase as summer starts, so we are trying to prevent these diseases. Medicines, injections, drops and other supplies required for rescue and treatment are available in abundance in the wards and emergency ward so that the patients who come do not face any problem.