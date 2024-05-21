Nassau Cricket Stadium to host India v Bangladesh warm-up match

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will open its doors to the public for the first time on 1 June, as Bangladesh play India in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Early access to tickets will be made available to Nassau County residents, existing World Cup ticket-holders, and fans who have registered for access to the pre-sale on Wednesday at 10:00am EST. A full public release of the remaining tickets will be available on Thursday at 10:00 am EST.

Fans looking to access all pre-sale opportunities will need an access code. Nassau County officials will email County residents with pre-sale code information. Those who have already purchased World Cup tickets will receive their pre-sale code via email directly from T20 USA, Inc.

All other fans interested in early access to tickets will be able to sign up for access to the pre-sale here. For the general public, tickets will be available at tickets.t20worldcup.com and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 23 May.

“We’re pleased to be able to open this warm-up match to the public, and especially glad to be able to provide another opportunity for local residents to see first-hand what’s happening in their back yard,” said T20 USA CEO Brett Jones. “Importantly, tickets and/or hospitality remain available for every match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and we’d encourage fans to get them while they can to ensure we have a full venue while hosting these incredible athletes from all over the world.”

The official list of warm-up match fixtures for the entire ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have previously been announced. Matches are scheduled to be played from Monday 27 May to Saturday 1 June across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies.

The venues to host the 16 warm-up matches are the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas; Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida and Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad. In a change from the previous rights cycle, teams will now have the option of playing up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event. Only the one match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and one match in the West Indies will be open to fans.