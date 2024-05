LAHORE - Pakistan tennis team beat Bhutan by 3-0 in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-12 Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia at Kathmandu, Nepal. In the first singles, Rashid Ali Bacahni beat Dudu Tenzin Dudu bu 6-0-6-0, said a press release. In the second singles, Muhammad Shayan Afridi beat Tshering Pelthop by 6-0, 6-0. In the doubles, Muhammad Shayan Afridi and Junaid Khan beat Dudu Tenzin Dudu and Tshering Mipham by 6-1, 6-0.