Pakistan, Turkiye share same vision for regional development, peace: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that both Pakistan and Turkiye share the same vision for regional development, peace and prosperity.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Parliament House. The foreign minister called on the chairman Senate to exchange views on exploring ways and means to further boost bilateral and multilateral cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

During the meeting, the detailed discussions focused on strengthening mutual ties to diversify linkages for the benefit of the two sides. International and regional issues of mutual interest also came under discussion. Senate Chairman emphasized the deep and enduring bond between Pakistan and Turkiye, describing the latter as a brotherly Muslim country. He highlighted the strong ties between the peoples of both nations, underpinned by common religious and cultural values.

Senator Gilani expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying he was highly revered in Pakistan for his active role in leading the Ummah on the international stage. The chairman shared fond memories of his visit to Turkiye during his tenure as prime minister, highlighting the warm hospitality and strong bilateral relations between the two nations. Senator Gilani called for an increase in the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, inviting Turkish businessmen to take advantage of the business-friendly opportunities available in Pakistan. He also extended his gratitude to Turkiye for its steadfast support to Pakistan at international forums, particularly on the issue of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The chairman stated that bombing innocent Palestinians in Gaza was a grave violation of human rights. He underscored the urgent need for joint efforts to establish lasting peace in the Middle East and Palestine. The Turkish foreign minister reiterated Turkiye’s commitment to elevating bilateral relations to new heights. He expressed readiness to enhance parliamentary exchanges and strengthen people-to-people contact between the two nations. Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Sherry Rehman and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider were also present during the meeting.