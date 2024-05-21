Parties to share names with NA speaker for standing committees

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary leaders of political parties, from both sides of the aisle, will soon share names with the Speaker National Assembly for their representation in the standing committees. The standing committees of the National Assembly are yet to be formed, as the government and the opposition could not reach a consensus. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, last month, arranged two meetings of parliamentary leaders to resolve the matter. In the last week, the members from both sides passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to nominate members to the standing committees on the recommendations of the parliamentary parties’ heads. The lawmakers from treasury and opposition who met the Speaker included Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Malik Aamir Dogar, Mujahid Khan, Aijaz Jakhrani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Gul Asfar Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Aminul Haq, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hafeez Uddin and Moin Aamir.