Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat jail

Former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Tuesday.

Jail authorities confirmed the development, stating that Mr Elahi had been released in all corruption cases, registered against him. He has recently been shifted to Kot Lahkpat jail from Adiala prison a few days ago.

His family members and friends received him outside the jail and taken him to home.

Mr Elahi had been arrested in graft case related to illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly and awarding contracts to favourite people.

