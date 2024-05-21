Tuesday, May 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat jail

Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat jail
Web Desk
11:33 PM | May 21, 2024
National

Former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Tuesday.

Jail authorities confirmed the development, stating that Mr Elahi had been released in all corruption cases, registered against him. He has recently been shifted to Kot Lahkpat jail from Adiala prison a few days ago.

His family members and friends received him outside the jail and taken him to home.

Mr Elahi had been arrested in graft case related to illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly and awarding contracts to favourite people.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1716266193.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024