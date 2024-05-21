Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The echoes of Africa’s past reverberate through its present, whispering tales of exploitation and echoing cries of resilience.” –Wole Soyinka

Past in Perspective
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Berlin Conference was a meeting of European powers convened by Otto von Bismarck to regulate and facilitate the colonization of Africa. At the conference, European nations divided Africa among themselves without the participation of African leaders, leading to widespread colonization and exploitation of the continent. The arbitrary borders drawn during the conference ignored ethnic, cultural, and linguistic divisions, contributing to conflicts and instability that persist in Africa today. The conference established the framework for European domination in Africa and laid the foundation for decades of exploitation, oppression, and resistance, shaping the continent’s trajectory into the present day.

