People should play key role in campaign against dengue: Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk, has said that dengue will not die by simply killing dengue, for the permanent elimination of this dangerous mosquito, thorough sanitation and every necessary measure must be taken under the diligent leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Her confidant and active Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir are working tirelessly day and night to make the operation against dengue a success, he said. He said that provincial health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir should keep in mind the preventive measures to prevent dengue with great caution. People should play their key role for the success of organized campaign against dengue mosquito of Punjab government, he said. He said that citizens should keep their house and neighborhood clean, and never let water stand. A few years ago, the experts who came from Sri Lanka to educate and train us on dengue eradication are now copying the Punjab government, he added. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a healthy Punjab is certainly a beacon for other provinces, he said.