PM Shehbaz to visit UAE on May 23

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 23.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with the United Arab Emirates leadership. Sources told that he will also hold meetings with the Pakistani community and investors in the UAE.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

In his last visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sad demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan to the president of UAE on his brother’s demise, which was received with great warmth by Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.