The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to amend its party constitution.

A five-member committee has been formed to amend the constitution.

Rana Sanaullah will be the convener of the committee while Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Azam Nazir Tarar, Khuram Dastgir, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Barrister Zafarullah Khan will also be a party of the committee.

Anusha Rehman is appointed secretary of the committee.