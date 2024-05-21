Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Police arrest 5 suspects for theft and robbery

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police in Attock have apprehended five individuals involved in theft and robbery cases. Saad Imran was apprehended by Hazro police for stealing Rs 2.2 million, a cell phone, and cash from a residence while the occupants were absent. In a separate incident, Hasanabdal police detained Shafiullah and Farhad Ahmad for allegedly snatching Rs 2,070,000 from a property dealer at gunpoint. Similarly, Pindigheb police arrested Hayat Muhammad for purchasing peanuts worth Rs 629,363 but failing to remit payment to the seller. In another case, Fateh Jang police nabbed Imran and Bilal for purportedly stealing wheat valued at Rs fifty thousand. The accused have been charged under relevant laws and remanded into custody.

OUR STAFF REPORT

