PTDC, ECO Institute jointly host photographic exhibition

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and ECO Culture Institute Tehran collaborated to organize a photographic exhibition featuring the works of renowned Pakistani photographer Muzammil Hussain Toori at the Gallery of ECI Tehran.

Almost 65 high-quality photographs from across Pakistan, showcasing the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage, are part of this exhibition. Additionally, around 30 photographs from across Iran by Toori are also on display, as per a press release issued on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent Iranian intellectuals, including Chair of Saadi Foundation and former Speaker of Iranian Parliament, Haddad Adel. Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, Mudasser Tipu, graced the event as the Guest of Honor, alongside diplomats from various countries and other dignitaries. President of ECO Culture Institute, Dr. Saad Khan, extended a warm welcome to the participants. MD PTDC, Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, virtually participated in the inaugural ceremony and in his opening remarks, emphasized that this joint exhibition celebrates the beauty and diversity of both nations through the lens of the talented photographer, Muzammil Hussain Toori.

He highlighted the exhibition’s role in bridging cultures and promoting tourism between Pakistan and Iran, fostering people-to-people contact and encouraging citizens of both countries to explore each other’s heritage.