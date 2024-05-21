PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan injured in Islamabad attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan was injured after he was attacked by unknown people in Islamabad on Tuesday evening.

Onlookers said there were four assailants who attacked him outside a private news channel in G7 Markaz. They said the attackers used an object to hit on his face.

The attackers fled after people started gathering and stopping them from beating Hasan. During the attack, the PTI leader suffered injuries on his face. He has been shifted to hospital where he is being treated for the injuries.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz has condemned the attack. While addressing in the Senate, he urged the government to take stern action against the attackers.

Later, the PTI lawmakers walked out of the upper house of the parliament in protest against attack on the top leader of the party.

Islamabad police in a statement said a blade was used to attack on the PTI spokesperson, adding that evidences were being collected from the site. They said the attack was carried out by transgender persons, adding that a stern action will be taken against the suspects.