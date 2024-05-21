Qalandars’ CEO highlights youth development and Shaheen’s leadership

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana has highlighted the franchise’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan cricket and their strategic decisions, including the appointment of Shaheen Afridi as captain. In an exclusive interview, Atif revealed that Imran Khan, Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain, endorsed the decision to appoint Shaheen as captain. “Our participation in the PSL is driven by our desire to contribute to Pakistan cricket,” Atif stated. “No one knows the art of losing better than us.” Discussing the franchise’s dedication to youth development, Atif said, “We built a state-of-the-art high-performance center with the latest facilities. Our talent hunt program across major cities in Pakistan saw an overwhelming response.”

Atif emphasized the franchise’s mission: “Lahore is the heart of Pakistan. A one-month tournament is too short to keep the youth engaged, so we created the Player Development Program to sustain this engagement. Initially, we didn’t achieve success and finished at the bottom of the table, but we remained committed.”

The Player Development Program began in Bahawalpur, Layyah, DG Khan, Gilgit, FATA, and AJK. “Around 600,000 kids participated in the trials. Our talent hunt discovered players like Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman. We also established a top-class high-performance center in Lahore.” Atif discussed global collaborations with countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia, Australia, and England to showcase Pakistani talent. “We brought young players from these countries to Pakistan, and they returned with positive stories. We have invested significantly from our own resources, and today, we proudly say we are trendsetters.” Defending the team’s decisions in PSL 9, Atif said, “Rashid Khan is a world-class spinner and a crucial part of the Qalandars, but cricket is a team sport. We missed Rashid, but we also gave opportunities to players like Salman Irshad, Ghulam Muddasar, and M Irfan Jr, who are now representing other PSL franchises.”

On Shaheen’s captaincy, Atif explained, “When we met former PM Imran Khan, he praised our decision. Shaheen has proven to be an excellent choice, winning matches with all-round performances. If Imran Khan supports this decision, no one can question our intentions. Our goal is to provide Pakistan cricket with quality players and restore its glory.” Atif concluded by reiterating the franchise’s dedication to developing cricket in Pakistan. “We aim to produce several quality players for Pakistan cricket in the years to come and help return Pakistan cricket to its golden days.”

By Mohsin Ali

The writer is a freelance contributor.