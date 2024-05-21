Qatar keen to further enhance ties with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater has said that his country accords immense importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and the incumbent leadership of his country is keen to further enhance ties with Pakistan. He said that both Pakistan and Qatar should take advantage of each other’s experiences in the field of business and economy for the mutual benefits of the people of two the countries. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari here on Monday. The ambassador emphasized that ICCI should come up with its ideas relating to promotion of business between the two countries which will be shared with Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their quick materialization. On his part, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Pakistan is proud of its fraternal bilateral relationship with Qatar having the potential to grow even stronger and meaningful, particularly in the areas of economy, trade and investment. He expressed the hope that Ambassador Al-Khater’s tenure would further fortify the bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two countries. ICCI President added that commencement of direct flights of Qatar Airways from Islamabad to Malaysia and Indonesia will go a long way in promoting the connectivity for the betterment of all the stakeholders. Group leader ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that it is the proper time to pool Pakistan-Qatar collaborative efforts for the development of B2B ties.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that Qatar is a great country and that FIFA World Cup Qatar has further enhanced its global stature. He also praised the role Qatar has been playing for the solution of the Palestine issue. ICCI executive member Fasihullah Khan was also included in the delegation.