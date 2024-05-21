RBISE chief ensures exam centre’s vigilance

Rawalpindi - The Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, conducted visits to numerous examination centers for Intermediate Part-I Annual 2024, inspecting examination arrangements. His inspections included Government High School Galahra Gali, Government Higher Secondary School Awaisia, Government High School Murree, Larawance College Murree, Punjab College 6th Road, Satellite Town College Rawalpindi, Government Associate College Satellite Town Centre B, Muslim Higher Secondary School Number 1 Saidpur Road, Government Associate College for Women B Block (Center A), and Government Associate College for Women (Center B) Rawalpindi. Khan assessed examination staff attendance and CCTV camera operations.

Chairman Khan, during his visit, emphasized adherence to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the implementation of a Zero Tolerance Policy set forth by the Punjab Government. He asserted that BISE Rawalpindi was executing examinations across the district in line with these directives. Khan affirmed that strict actions would be taken against any violation of Standard Operating Procedures, including the use of unfair means, with FIRs filed against offenders. He highlighted collaborative efforts between district administrations and BISE Rawalpindi in effectively monitoring examination centers.

Meanwhile, Controller Examinations Professor Sajid Mehnood Farooqi also conducted inspections at various examination centers to ensure compliance with examination protocols. His visits included Government Higher Secondary School Malhuwali (Combined), Government Girls High School Jandh, Government High School No 1 Jandh, Government High School Basal, Government Associate College for Women Attock, Government Girls High School No 1 Attock, Government Pilot Secondary School Attock, and Government High School No 2 Attock (Marking Center). Farooqi instructed examiners to maintain fairness and impartiality while evaluating papers.