Salma Hassan deflects flak over working with her ex on project

Salma Hassan deflects flak over working with her ex on project
May 21, 2024
Salma Hassan’s personal life has been subject to public scrutiny, particularly due to her failed marriage to Azfar Ali.

The couple was widely admired, and they had a baby girl.

However, their divorce in 2012 shocked fans, who had grown accustomed to seeing them as a united and loving couple.

Azfar soon moved on and married Naveen Waqar, however, it ended in 2015.

Meanwhile, Salma chose not to remarry.

Appearing on a talk show, Salma opened up about her experience of working with her ex-husband after their divorce.

Salma revealed that she faced criticism and judgment from some people, with some even labelling her decision to work with Azfar as “haram”.

Salma countered these comments by emphasising that her profession is acting, and she would have worked with anyone else in a similar capacity.

She stated: “It was very strange to me.
“Because even when you are getting divorced, you face each other in court and sit in the same space.

If that is possible, then why can you not work together?”

Moreover, she stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with her ex-husband, especially for the sake of their daughter.

“It was always my wish that my daughter’s relationship with her father remained strong and it is strong.”

She believes that when children are involved, personal differences should be set aside to ensure their well-being and happiness.

“In the midst of our personal differences, our children had no part to play. For the sake of our kids, we keep our differences aside.”

