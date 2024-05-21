Tuesday, May 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh CM offers condolence to Iranian people over president’s demise

Sindh CM offers condolence to Iranian people over president’s demise
Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep regret and sorrow over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The chief minister said he was extremely saddened by the death of the President of Iran. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and Iranian people on the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other personalities. Murad said, “Our prayers are with his family in this hour of sorrow,” and the people of Sindh stand in solidarity with the Iranian brothers.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1716184997.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024