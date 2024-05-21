Strategy adopted to bring new investment in Punjab, says Ch Shafay Hussain

LAHORE - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at his office in Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday. During the meeting, mutual interests and political issues were discussed. AJK Food Minister congratulated Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on assuming the portfolio of Punjab Industries and Commerce Department and informed him about the hydropower projects of Azad Kashmir. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain briefed the AJK Minister about the steps taken for the promotion of investment and improvement of technical education in Punjab. The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that an effective strategy has been adopted to bring new domestic and foreign investment in the province. All possible facilities are being given to the investors to speed up the process of industrialization. Business facilitation centers have been established in 6 major cities of Punjab, he said and added that NOCs are being issued rapidly from these Business Facilitation Centers for establishing new factories. These centers will also be set up in Gujrat as well as other cities of Punjab. The provincial minister said, “The people have given us an opportunity to serve and we will never disappoint them in any way. We will fulfill our every promise and will not spare any effort in the service of the people.” He vowed to continue the journey of public service. Under the integrated plan, the infrastructure of the cities is also being improved, he added. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a detailed visit to the Oncology Department of Mayo Hospital, here on Monday. The minister inspected the radiation machine, chemotherapy center and other medical facilities in the oncology department. He met cancer patients admitted there and inquired about the facilities and other arrangements.

Head of Department Prof Abbas Khokhar informed the minister about the details of medical facilities provided to cancer patients.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that thousands of cancer patients will be able to benefit from the restoration of radiation facilities at Mayo Hospital. Facilitation is being created for cancer patients. The patients expressed their satisfaction with the facilities in the oncology department, he added and congratulated the administration on the resumption of radiation in the oncology department of the hospital.

CEO Prof. Ahsan Nauman, COO Prof. Faisal Masood, HOD Prof. Abbas Khokhar and other faculty members were present.