Systems Limited signs agreement to license and develop Temenos country model banks for 5 countries

LAHORE - Systems Limited, an award-winning partner of Temenos and global technology leader, has signed an agreement to license and further develop Temenos Country Model Banks for financial institutions in five countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This initiative aims to empower financial institutions in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Brunei with enhanced functionality and service capability provided by Systems Limited to meet the unique needs of their local markets.

Under this agreement, Systems Limited commits to investing in and developing regulatory and business-specific localized functionality to enhance Temenos Model Banks in these markets, by leveraging its deep expertise in the banking technology landscape and its extensive experience of deploying Temenos platforms for global banks. Temenos Country Model Bankshelp financial institutions reduce cost and risk by offering a pre-configured banking model that can be deployed rapidly. These models are designed to seamlessly integrate with the banking solutions on Temenos’ composable platform and Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings.

Through this agreement, Temenos aims to expand its reach and ensures the scalability of these advantages with Systems Limited further developing and building new model banks for these five markets. The collaboration also builds on the longstanding relationship of 23 years which Systems Limited and Temenos share, in which Systems Limited has delivered 127+ successful transformations globally with the support of its 1000+ certified consultants.Systems Limited’s recent recognition as the Temenos MEA Delivery Partner of the Year2023 further builds on its success in delivering world class transformations by leveraging unique accelerators including country model banks.

Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – APAC, Temenos, commented: “Country Model Banks are a key differentiator for Temenos and working with partners like Systems Limited brings additional value to our platform, which benefits our clients and ultimately delivers incremental growth for Temenos. Systems is a trusted partner for the development and maintenance of Country Model Banks and this new agreement extends their expertise to Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Brunei, helping banks in those markets with their progressive technology renovation.”

“This collaboration signifies our dedication to advancing the financial technology landscape in the APAC region by providing prebuilt functionalities and tailored services that meet the unique demands of the local banking industry. For the last 23 years, we have always focused on reinventing our capabilities to bring value to our clients and support them in their mission critical transformations, ultimately driving growth and innovation in the global banking industry. We are excited to be a part of this agreement and look forward to supporting banks in the APAC region to scale and optimize their businesses on the Temenos banking platform,” said Ammara Masood- Global Industries GM BFS- Systems Limited.