The ‘Element’ of the Absurd in Post 9/11 Plays of Rajiv Joseph

I would begin with a quote from Dr Qurrat ul Aen Liaqat’s book The Element of the Absurd in Rajiv Joseph’s post 9/11 Plays “This book is the first initiative to undertake a formal ccptextual analysis of Joseph’s plays whilst tracing the affinities between his play-scripts and Absurd literature.” Dr Qurrat has also endeavoured to prove through her research that Joseph’s dramas are not only a continuation of the Theatre of the Absurd, but they also expand the trajectory of the literature of the Absurd by the change in the paradigms of the Absurd tradition in contemporary American plays, adding some new socio- political connotations to this term in the post-9/11 milieu. Thus she explores the epistemological (the philosophical theory of knowledge) shift of the American Avant Garde tradition in the theatre of the Absurd. Following up her contention and objectives of this book she explains that her project is to explore the connection of Joseph’s plays with the dramatic tradition of the Absurd. She has conducted detailed scrutiny of Joseph’s selected plays to establish his literary stature in the post 9/11 milieu. Through her exhaustive analysis of Rajiv Josephs four plays, she has illustrated the valuable additions Joseph’s plays have made to the Theatre of the Absurd tradition in terms of new themes, dramatic techniques and new types of characters and symbolism. One of her many aims as she states was to assess the impact of the post- 9/11 milieu on the Theatre of the Absurd. Not to miss the point that this book not only analyses Joseph’s old absurd drama techniques but also unravels his innovations in 9/11 very successfully. She has endeavored to demonstrate that his plays illustrate the ‘Absurdity’ of the post-9/11 human situation, and he takes forward the legacy of the Theatre of the Absurd. One of the most interesting issue discussed in her book ---- is related to the post-9/11 literature. It is the “failure of language; the terrorist attacks made the tools of their trade seem absurd”. ‘Terror and the Limit(ation)s of Narrative: she quotes Don DeLillo’s Point Omega that the language used to describe death and violence in this play “is so absurd that it takes on an air of truth”. Dr Qurrat has quoted diverse sources to support her contention, for instance Glazer, professor of Theatre and Film at San Jose State University, is quoted as observing that Joseph “explores the complexities of grief and loss as only an old soul can” (n.pg.). Glazer calls Joseph “the next big thing” and “one of the truest chroniclers of contemporary culture we have” (n.pg.). His characters can be seen with cell phones, laptops and all the electronic gadgets popular in youth and old age. This book is a detailed and documented treatise with supportive arguments and answers to specific questions such as: What are Absurd elements in Joseph’s plays? Can his plays be qualified as Absurd plays? How and why? Has Joseph maintained the tradition of the Absurd? How has he contributed to take the legacy of the Absurd theatre forward? What is new about these plays? What have these plays contributed to the tradition of the Absurd? How has post-9/11 milieu contributed to the Theatre of the Absurd in terms of new themes, issues, and symbols? How does post 9/11 scenario relate to the Theatre of the Absurd? What is allegorical significance of Joseph’s plays for our contemporary world? Dr Qurrat has very successfully developed and built upon her findings this treatise highlighting Joseph’s contribution to this rich playwriting tradition by seeking answers to all these questions.

Book Review by Prof Dr Zakia Nasir

Book written by Dr Qurratulaen Liqat