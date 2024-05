Khyber - Torwkham Border was reopened for the pedestrians on Monday after three-day closure.

Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) official in Torkham said that as part of the export and import terminal project, the shifting process of immigration office to the new building had been completed and exit and entry of pedestrians’ crossing via Torkham was recommenced. Because of the closure of the border huge rush of passengers was witnessed outside the immigration office, Torkham.