Tribunal provides last chance to Islamabad ROs for attending court hearing

Defers hearing of case till May 29

ISLAMABAD - An Election Tribunal Monday provided last and final opportunity to the Returning Officers (ROs) of three constituencies of the federal capital to enable presence of their counsel or to appear in person on the next date of hearing. It warned that in case of non-compliance, warrants of arrest shall be issued. The election tribunal comprising IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the directions while hearing the three separate petitions moved by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates including Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, Syed Ali Bukhari Advocate and Aamer Mughal challenging the election results of three constituencies of the federal capital.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed an application under Section 114 read with Section 151 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 for review / modification of order of the tribunal dated 02.05.2024. In this regard, the IHC judge issued notice to the respondents / petitioners. During the hearing, Additional Director General Law, Election Commission of Pakistan stated that he had no objection regarding filing of certified copies of Forms- 45, 46 and 47 alongwith affidavits as well as results, which have been uploaded on Election Management System (EMS) by Presiding Officers. At this, Justice Jahangiri directed him to do the needful within a period of one week. He also directed the other respondents, who appeared before the court, to make compliance of the order dated 02.05.2024, by filing written statement / reply / parawise comments alongwith original Forms-45 and 46, within a period of one (01) week. In his written order, the judge stated that notices upon remaining respondents be served through proclamation / publication in the daily newspapers as well as through electronic media at the expense of the petitioner, in case of their non-appearance, ex-parte proceedings will be initiated against them. He also directed the registrar office to submit a report that when the notices issued in compliance of order dated 02.05.2024, were received by all the respondents, before the next date of hearing. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till May 29 for further proceedings in this matter.