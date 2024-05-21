Turkish FM meets Army Chief Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday paid a visit to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

During their meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both the sides expressed their satisfaction with the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, founded on historic, cultural, and religious bonds, it added.

The visiting dignitary commended the Pakistan Army’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, the media wing of Armed Forces said.