Vaccination campaign launched in Sanghar to combat measles, rubella

Our Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  Sanghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran ul Hassan Khowaja has said that around 236,000 children will be vaccinated in 4 talukas of the district Sanghar during the measles and rubella prevention campaign. He said that the campaign will continue from May 20 to 25, 2024, and the arrangements in this regard have been completed.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the campaign for the prevention of measles and rubella at the Civil Hospital Sanghar.  He appealed to parents and social mobilisers of the district to cooperate with the health department teams in their areas and to vaccinate every child aged 5 to 59 months against diseases like measles and rubella. The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali, Civil Surgeon Civil Hospital Dr Shabeer Channa, Incharge Lady Health Workers Dr Hina Shabeer, Dr Deedar Khaskheli, Dr Murtaza Sial and other health department officials were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Khowaja, while talking to the media on this occasion, stated that media representatives should also collaborate with the information department to run an awareness campaign about this initiative so that as many children as possible can be vaccinated and they can be protected from these diseases.

He said that if there was any negligence, it should also be pointed out so that notice can be taken against the employees guilty of negligence.

 

Our Staff Reporter

