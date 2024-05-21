Tuesday, May 21, 2024
War monitor says Israeli strikes kill six pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Agencies
May 21, 2024
Newspaper, International

Beirut  -   A war monitor said at least six pro-Iran fighters were killed Monday in Israeli strikes in Syria near the Lebanese border, in an area where Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group holds sway. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “Israeli strikes targeted two positions of pro-Iran groups in the Homs region”, including “a Hezbollah site in the Qusayr area” near the border where “six Iran-backed fighters were killed”.  The Observatory did not specify their nationalities. A Hezbollah source told AFP that at least one fighter from the group was killed in Israeli strikes in the Qusayr area.

