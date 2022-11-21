Share:

MULTAN - The Environment Protection Depart­ment (EPD) has sealed 17 brick kilns during ongoing anti-smog activities and imposed Rs 1.5 million fine for causing smoke and environmental pollution during the last ten days.

According to Deputy Director En­vironment Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lo­dhi, the EPD teams inspected 124 brick kilns and sealed 17 kilns over violation while imposing Rs 1.5 mil­lion fine. Some 42 FIRs were also get registered against the brick kiln owners. Likewise, an inspection of five industrial units was made, how­ever, no unit was sealed.

He said the smog situation across the district was under control as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Multan was 100 to 150 which was manageable.

He said there was fog in the early morning, but visibility remained nor­mal due to the adoption of timely preventive measures. Deputy Direc­tor said the EDP and city traffic police teams were jointly launching crack­down on smoke-emitting vehicles while the district government and agriculture department was taking action against stubble burning.

MEPCO LAUNCHES GRAND CRACKDOWN TO ACHIEVE 100PC RECOVERY TARGETS

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) authorities have launched grand operation to achieve 100 per­cent recovery targets by taking indis­criminate action against defaulters.

The recovery staff led by SDOs were busy in the field on Saturday and Sun­day to achieve recovery targets. XEN Pakpattan Division Suleman Saqib along with recovery teams conducted operations in different areas of the city and reviewed the recovery situ­ation on batch wise lists. He checked the receipt of bills in the areas of Lo­haranwali Khoi and Pul Jalib of Noor­pur sub-division and 30 SP Pakpat­tan, Chak Alam Dhadi, Pir Ghani Road and Hassan Town in the limits of Al Farid Sub-division and directed the teams to disconnect the connections of defaulters for non-payment.

He ordered not to restore power until bills are paid fully. Meanwhile, MEPCO teams have raided and caught 35 power pilferers during crackdown in a day across South Punjab. A fine of over Rs six lac was imposed for steal­ing 24413 electricity units.

PROVIDING BEST HEALTH FACILITIES TO MASSES AT DOOR­STEP TOP PRIORITY: MINISTER

Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that providing the best health facilities to the masses at their door­step without discrimination was a top priority. The provincial minister expressed these views during a visit to health screening camps along with MPA Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Deputy Secretary Technical Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Dr. Maria Mumtaz, and oth­ers, here on Sunday. He further said that such health screening camps would also be established in other areas and work on it underway.