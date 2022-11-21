Share:

LAHORE-Under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon, the 1st Pilot Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed Girls 3x3 Basketball Tournament was colorfully inaugurated at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi.

Razia Junaid, Senior Officer of UBL, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and cut the ribbon to inaugurate the event. She delivers lectures in Chinese and Turkish in various universities of Karachi, by cutting the ribbon.

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, NBP’s Junaid Ahmed Khan, Bahria College DPE’s Nusrat Khan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Razia Junaid paid tribute to Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed for her unparalleled services to PAF.

She thanked the KBBA for organizing the girls’ tournament and announced on her behalf that the girls’ tournament should be organized in March, which will be sponsored by her.

On the first day of the tournament, Bahria Club beat Osman Club 2-3, in the second match Bahria Green beat Lucky Star Club 1-3, in the third match, Bahria Black beat Banuria Club 5-1, in the fourth match, Bahria Red beat Students White. In the fifth match, Bahria Gray beat NED Phoenix 5-1 in the sixth match, Bahria Red beat Arambagh 1-3 in the seventh match, Bahria Green beat Dutch Club 1-3 in the last match and Nazimabad Colts defeated Sir Syed Club 5-7.

In these matches, Kanza Ali, Rabia Sultan, Ayman Khan, Atiqa Khalid, Arwa Ali, Minahil Khan, Fahmeed Tariq, Ayesha Zulfiqar and Hafiza Khan showed their best game. Zulfiqar Abbas and Usman Khan performed the duties of technical officials and referees.