Share:

KHAIRPUR-More than 30 passengers were injured when a bus they were travelling in overturned near Shah Hussain Bypass in Khairpur on Sunday.

According to police, the bus was going from Karachi to Punjab when it met the accident near Shah Hussain Bypass on the National Highway.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for medical assistance and condition of more than 10 was said to be critical. The police also said that the speeding bus was on its way to Punjab turned turtle when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle.