FAISALABAD - The anti-beggary squads de­tained 38 more professional beggars including women from different parts of the city during the last two days and shifted them to panagah [shel­ter home] for counselling.

Official sources said here Sunday that 15 male and 23 women were detained from Sargodha Road, Allied Mor, Chenab Chowk, Station Chowk, Jhang Road, D-Ground, Samun­dri Road, Jarranwala Road and other public places.

They all were shifted to panagarh near the general bus stand where they would be provided counselling for leaving the profession besides providing them with meals. Sources said that cases were also being registered against habitual beggars.

HEALTH OFFICIAL VISITS BHU

District Programme Coor­dinator for Anti-Pandemic Dr Zulqarnain visited a basic health unit (BHU) in Chak No 226-RB on Sunday.

He said the Punjab govern­ment was making all-out ef­forts to provide medical treat­ment facilities to people at their doorsteps.He checked medicines record and expiry date mentioned on it besides inspection of medical instru­ments and treatment facilities.

He directed the in-charge health unit that no stone should be left unturned for provision of health facilities to people at the unit.