Share:

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque says seventy projects, costing 65 billion rupees, have been initiated to improve connectivity in the country.

He stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Social Media Association at Newports Institute of Communication and Economics in Karachi.

The Minister said connectivity is very significant in the present era for development and prosperity of any country.

He said Information Technology industry is growing rapidly in the country.

Amin Ul Haque said after assuming the charge of IT Minister, he started working on establishing mobile manufacturing plants and succeeded in it. He said currently there are 22 mobile manufacturing plants in the country.